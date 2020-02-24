NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — One suspect is in custody after a 15-year-old was shot in the chest in a Nassau County neighborhood, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at the Spring Lake Estates off Lem Turner Road and deputies were notified just after 4:30 p.m. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said those involved in the shooting somehow ended up at West Nassau High School, though it is unknown why. The suspected, who has not been identified, was arrested at the school.