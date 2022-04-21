Suspect arrested after girl was stabbed in Orange Park

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Orange Park Police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a juvenile girl in Orange Park, as of Thursday morning.

The stabbing victim was left in 'critical but stable' condition after the incident in the Old Orange Park Road area near US-17 on Wednesday night, deputies say. The stabbing happened sometime before 6 p.m..

Police didn't give specific details about what happened but did say the girl was transported to the hospital with serious wounds and remains in critical but stable condition.

During the course of the investigation on Wednesday, police said a boy was detained for questioning. It is unknown, at this time, if that is the same person who was arrested.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

