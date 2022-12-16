Wanted suspect apprehended after officer-involved shooting in Green Cove Springs

No one was injured in the officer involved shooting, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Green Cove Springs Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

Qwentin Simmons, 24, was charged with attempted murder, assault during a burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Neither Simmons nor members of law enforcement were injured during the incident.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department says on Dec. 13, around 6:45 a.m, officers responded to the 700 block of Calico Jack Way in reference to an altercation at a residence.

Upon arrival, patrol units say they located a man with a gunshot wound to the upper arm and a woman who lived at the home. The man was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say some sort of altercation took place between the victim and another man. The man that fired the shot at the victim was later identified, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Green Cove police reached out to US Marshals for assistance in locating the suspect. Clay County Sheriff's Office also was called in to assist.

On Friday, around 8:30 a.m., Clay County deputies were working a surveillance operation near Joey Circle West. Deputies say they observed 24-year-old Simmons on a bicycle leaving a home.

Deputies say once he realized he was being followed, Simmons produced a handgun and fired at a patrol car. He continued to flee on the bike, deputies say.

During the pursuit, deputies say that Simmons fired at least two other deputy vehicles. Officials say at least one of the deputies returned fire.

Simmons was later apprehended and taken into custody.

"You know we're lucky that we did not have a law enforcement officer shot today, and I’m thankful for those that we have that protect and serve and put themselves in harms way to keep our community safe," says Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay.