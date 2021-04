The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said posts shared on social media helped to identify the suspect, identified as Savery Antwan Morgan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inappropriately in the Murray Hill area.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was exposing himself, JSO said.

At around the same time, social media posts appeared to show the suspect driving a red Chevrolet Impala as he was exposing himself, according to police.