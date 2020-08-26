Jacksonville Beach police arrest suspect accused of burglarizing vehicles

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested in Jacksonville Beach on Tuesday after police said he confessed to burglarizing vehicles in the area.

James Clifton Wakefield was arrested after officers responded to reports of a suspicious person gaining entry into several vehicles in a sub-division, police said. During the investigation, police said Clifton admitted to entering two vehicles. He was then arrested. Hours later, police were told of several other vehicles burglarized in the same sub-division. In one vehicle, a firearm was stolen.