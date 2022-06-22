EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows potential suspect fleeing Bowden Road double homicide

The video shows a potential suspect was inside the car with the couple as they pulled up to a Jacksonville ATM shortly before first responders arrive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The potential suspect in a double homicide Monday was inside the car with the victims when they pulled up outside of a Bowden Road ATM, a surveillance video shows.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by First Coast News appears to show the moments leading up to the double homicide on Bowden Road. At approximately 9:17 p.m. after the car pulls into a parking spot next to the ATM, a person climbs out of the back seat of the driver's side.

Police have described the suspect as 5’6” or 5’7" with a tanned complexion and medium-length hair.

The person in the video leans into the car before walking away with something in his or her hands, leaving the driver's door open. Seconds later, the person runs back to the car, closes the front door, opens the back door, leans in, then closes the back door.

The person runs away, passing two cars. From 9:18 p.m. to about 9:22 p.m. two people use the ATM that is next to the parked car. The passenger front door appears to be open. Both cars the people using the ATM arrived in leave by 9:25 p.m.

A few other cars drive through the lot over the next couple of minutes. Around 9:28 p.m., another person uses the ATM. The person appears to look at the passenger side of the car.

First responders arrive at 9:29 p.m. The video appears to show first responders pull the male victim out of the driver's side and perform life-saving measures. They pronounced the male victim, identified as Jamarion Barnes, 21, by friends and family, dead at the scene.

Police said they found the female victim, identified by loved ones as Tyniya Powell, 20, lying on the ground outside of the passenger side of the car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. JSO said the keys were in the ignition when officers arrived.

Family and friends say Barnes and Powell were dating. Barnes leaves behind a 9-month-old daughter, who friends said was his world.

Officers said before they could notify next of kin, loved ones began showing up to the scene.