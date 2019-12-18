PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man caught on camera breaking into a Ponte Vedra Beach business and stealing several packs of cigarettes.

The sheriff's office said the suspect broke the glass door of the Wilford's Service Center & Jaxtint.net on 10090 U.S. 1 South Saturday at 4 a.m. Photos taken from surveillance show the suspect climbing over the counter and grabbing packs of cigarettes. The sheriff's office said he grabbed several packs before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man standing between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has long brown hair that is grown past his shoulders. Deputies said he was wearing dirty brown leather boots, blue jeans, a blue short-sleeve T-shirt and a backward purple/black New York Yankee baseball cap. The suspect also had a green rubber-style bracelet on his left hand. The suspect covered his face with a gray plastic grocery store-style bag.

The vehicle he fled in was described as a white, single-cab, long-bed Ford pickup truck. The truck has a ladder rack that covers the bed and cab of the truck. The vehicle does not have a tailgate or a license plate attached to the rear.

If you have any information about this suspect, call Detective J. Kroul at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-209-1457 or by email at jkroul@sjso.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward.