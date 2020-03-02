Three people were shot during a Super Bowl party that got out of hand on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 11:45 p.m. they received a 911 call regarding a person shot in the 4800 block of Plymouth Street.

When officers arrived, they say they observed a vehicle speeding away from the scene. Police say the vehicle was seen speeding down Plymouth Street before crashing and flipping several times.

JSO says the suspect was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital with injuries from the crash, as well as a gunshot wound. Two people from the original scene were also taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

In total, police say a woman was shot in the leg and face, a man was shot in the groin, and another man was shot in the stomach.

Police say all three individuals were watching the Super Bowl together when one individual started “roughing up” the girlfriend of the other. This started an argument that spilled outside leading to shots fired, JSO says.

At this time, it's unclear whether or not anyone is in critical condition. The age range of the victims has not been released.