Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in the area of the middle school campus. Upon arrival, they reportedly saw three teenagers running from the campus.

At the same time, deputies and Palatka Police officers arrived and reportedly found extensive damage to most of the buildings, including the city-owned gym.

Deputies say numerous windows were broken, toilets damaged, sinks overflowing, security cameras broken and damaged, as well as 17 fire extinguishers discharged.

Prior to being destroyed, deputies say security cameras caught the destruction on camera and due to the approximate age of those in the video, stills were taken to Palatka Junior-Senior High School.

Deputies say one of the youth resource deputies was able to positively identify the individuals. While the campus is equipped with an alarm system, the alarms did not trigger during the incident.

Deputies say juveniles were charged with first-degree felony burglary with more than $1,000 in damages, third-degree felony criminal mischief and third-degree preventing or obstructing extinguishment of a fire by interfering with the fire extinguishers.

It is the policy of the sheriff’s office to only post names and photos of juveniles who commit crime if it specifically threatens or endangers the public.