JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stray gunfire in Moncrief shattered the window of a nearby school Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said no students or staff of Saint Clair Evans Academy were injured during the shooting. The school was placed on a code red lockdown around 11 a.m., and was lifted around 1:15 p.m.

JSO says the shots were fired in the area of 45th Avenue and Moncrief Road, and investigators are trying to find out what led up to the shooting.

Students inside a third-grade classroom had just finished standardized testing when the stray bullets shattered their window, Principal Lawanda Polydore said.

Polydore said the window shattered is being replaced and the school will be open and operating as normal Thursday.

Police said they do not have a suspect from the shooting, but several people have been detained for questioning.

JSO did confirm that the shooter was never on campus.

Polydore gave credit to her faculty and staff, saying they did everything they were trained to do to keep students safe during a shooting.

"I want parents to know that we have actual heroes," Polydore said.

"They kept all of the students safe in that building today and that's what we do every day, teaching is happening in that school every day but first we want to make sure students are safe," Polydore added.