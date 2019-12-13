The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was on the run for 34-hours before being found in a swamp in his underwear, deputies say.

Anthony Mobley Jr., 35, was charged with resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation after leading deputies on a chase that spanned over the course of two days.

According to FCSO, a stolen vehicle was located around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when Mobley was getting fuel at the Shell station on Boulder Rock Drive.

Deputies say they attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on I-95 but the vehicle failed to stop and sped off.

The Bunnell Police Department was notified when the vehicle entered the City of Bunnell. They were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to puncture the vehicle’s tires but Mobley got out and started running.

Deputies say a perimeter was set up and the suspect’s clothing was later found in the woods. The suspect was last reported to be seen wearing only boxer shorts.

Sightings of the suspect were reported on State Road 11 around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Again a perimeter was established by law enforcement but the Mobley continued to evade arrest by hiding in a densely wooded area.

On Thursday, just after 1 p.m., a resident contacted 911 and reported a man wearing only boxer shorts was walking towards State Road 11 towards Cody’s Corner.

FCSO responded and located the suspect in the woods.

“If you steal a vehicle and need gas, Flagler County isn’t the right place to stop,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This guy was on the run from us for over 34-hours but we knew with the community’s help and good police work we would find him.

Mobley was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on no bond. Mobley had active warrants from Volusia County but had no prior arrest history in Flagler County.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.