Police: Man wanted in connection to stolen credit cards from colleges in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a person believed to be connected to multiple instances of credit card theft from college campuses.

Police say they have received multiple reports of credit cards being stolen from local colleges, and they are attempting to identify the person pictured below who was reportedly seen on surveillance video using several of the stolen cards.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or e-mail them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.