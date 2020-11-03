JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Numbers appear to show a dip in the level of homicides in Duval County so far in 2020, but that is not satisfying to some in the Jacksonville community.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Williams received feedback from residents about crime in Riverside during a community walk.

Two mothers who lost their sons to gun violence feel that all community members need to be involved if they want to fix this problem.

“When I look at these names, not just at my son, but seeing these other names, it makes me sad,” Sissi Shepard said.

Shepard says her son will forever be 22 years old.

Keegan Roberts’ name is written alongside others at a wall outside the Families of Slain Children, Inc.

Since 2005, CEO Beverly McClain has done what she can to comfort families who lost a loved one. She says the crime problems in Jacksonville need to be approached in many ways.

“If people start doing instead of talking, I think things would be better,” McClain said.

So far, numbers show that homicides in 2020 are down in the city compared to this point in 2019. At least 22 homicides have been reported in Jacksonville in 2020. According to JSO’s transparency website, there were 28 homicides in the same time frame back in 2019.

The city brought in programs like Cure Violence to address the issue, but Jacksonville reached 158 homicides in 2019 according to the Florida Times-Union. That is the highest number recorded since it started keeping track in a 20-year span.

Shepard acknowledges the city leaders’ efforts to fix this ongoing problem, but she feels that patience and persistence are needed from the police and the community.

“I do think they are trying very hard to implement programs to try and stop the violence," Shepard said. "Everyone is a victim, and it has to stop somewhere."

Sheriff Williams urges people to call the police department if they have information about crimes at 904-630-0500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.