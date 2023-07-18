Deputies: Suspect pre-planned abduction of 2 children in Flagler County

Detectives interviewed the man driving the vehicle, Derek Jordan, who reportedly admitted to planning and then traveling to Flagler County to commit the abduction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A state fraud detective helped rescue two children from a kidnapping event in Jacksonville last week, according to the Office of CFO Jimmy Patronis.

On July 14, investigators put out ‘Be On the Look Out’ (BOLO) for a gray Toyota Sienna heading northbound on I-95 that was involved in kidnapping two children out of Flagler County.

A lieutenant with the Department of Financial Services’ Division of Investigative Services was able to pull the suspect over based on the car description and license plate number. The lieutenant stayed with the children following the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol arriving on scene. The suspect was taken by JSO to the Duval County Jail and charged with two counts of kidnapping, sexual battery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office detectives reunited the children with their custodial parent.

