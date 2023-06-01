State files to impanel six person jury for Aiden Fucci's trial

Aiden Fucci is accused of murdering his classmate 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

The State Attorney's Office filed a motion on Wednesday to impanel a six-person jury instead of 12 for Aiden Fucci's February trial. Fucci is accused of murdering his classmate 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

According to Florida law, 12 people should form a jury in all capital cases but six people make up a jury for all other criminal cases. While Fucci is charged with first-degree murder, the motion argues that because he was 14-years-old at the time of Bailey's murder, it is not a capital case. The teen cannot receive the death penalty if he is found guilty. He can be sentenced to life in prison.

Since Fucci cannot be sentenced to death, the state's motion argues that this would not qualify as a capitol case, meaning the law would dictate that six people constitute a jury.

Jury selection for Fucci's trial begins on Feb. 6.

Bailey was murdered in the Durbin Creek Neighborhood on May 9, 2021. She was stabbed 114 times.

Fucci's legal team has previously filed to have the teen moved to a different facility as well as move his trial out of St. Johns County, both of which were denied.