"This was an example of motor fraud at it's worst."

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody addressed the media in Jacksonville Monday regarding alleged fraud involving the former owners of Riverside Chevrolet.

During the press conference, Moody stated that as a result of the collective efforts of multiple agencies, the State was able to recover $1.2 million in restitution and over $235,000 in fines from former owner Andrew Ferguson.

"(The) car dealership was selling cars that still had liens and were not paying off the liens on those cars," Moody said during the press conference. "And so unwittingly, buyers were trading in vehicles, getting new ones, and then were on the hook for two cars."

Last year, the Better Business Bureau issued an alert for consumers after 26 complaints were filed dealing with financing issues, problems adhering to contractual agreements, and difficulty obtaining proper registration on used vehicles due to outstanding liens.

Shortly after the BBB issued an alert, the State of Florida launched a formal investigation into the dealing's of the company.

Moody said that oftentimes the business took advantage of senior citizens and militarily personnel.

Moody stated that Ferguson would no longer be selling cars as a result of his actions, and because Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine took over back in August.

