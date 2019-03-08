JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The fatal shooting of a Northside man in July 2018 by an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been deemed justifiable by the State Attorney's Office.

Officers responded to a home on Avery Drive the morning of July 7, 2018 after reports of a domestic incident. JSO was told a man in his 40s was having a mental episode and breaking things.

The man himself, Harold Kraai, 52, also subsequently called police, saying he was ready for them and did not want to live.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said Kraai was found sitting on the front porch with a large kitchen knife in his hand. Police said he stood up and began walking toward the responding officers, refusing commands to drop the knife.

"The individual has what I would describe as a 1,000-yard stare," JSO Chief of Investigations Chris Butler said. "Just looking straight at the officer. Not obeying any commands, in fact, tells the officer he wants to die."

At that point, Butler said, the responding officer fired his gun several times, and Kraai collapsed. He died on the way to the hospital.

The State Attorney's Office released a report June 13 detailing their investigation of events that day, deeming the shooting justifiable.

"Officer Futch justifiably shot Harold Kraai to protect himself from a reasonably perceived threat of death or great bodily harm," the report says.

The SAO's report said the officer who shot Kraai was keenly aware of Kraai's "profound mental health issues," aggression, access to weapons, and "direct threats of violence to law enforcement and civilians," before responding to the home.

"Officer Futch’s belief that he had to use lethal force to protect himself from potentially deadly harm was reasonable based on the totality of the circumstances know to known to him on July 7, 2018," the report states.