A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of another 17-year-old that happened on the Westside last week, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The State Attorney's Office says the suspect Tremayne Javares Robinson, 17, is being charged as an adult. First Coast News is choosing to identify Robinson, despite him being a teen, because of the adult charge.

Last Friday, officers were called out to the 9500 block of Watershed Drive South around 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, police found the 17-year-old female victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

JSO hasn't released the identity of the victim, but family members have identified her as Alayshia Powe.

Upon investigating, JSO quickly identified Robinson as a person of interest. They took Robinson into custody and began questioning him about the shooting.

JSO learned that the suspect reportedly tried to dispose of the firearm near the location of the shooting.

Robinson was arrested and has been charged with murder, as well as charges for tampering with evidence.