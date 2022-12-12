Police: Starke woman injured after 18-year-old accidentally shoots through car door

The 18-year-old accidentally fired a single round, which went through the driver-side door and struck a victim in the torso, police said.

STARKE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office after accidentally shooting a woman in the torso, police said.

Cole Crosby was sitting in a car outside a Circle K in Starke when he allegedly "negligently" shot a single round from a 9mm handgun. The bullet went through the driver-side door and struck a nearby woman in the torso, police said.

Crosby fled the scene and threw the firearm into the woods, police said. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office and Starke Police Department surrounded the area and he eventually surrendered.

He was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and culpable negligence.