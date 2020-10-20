Starke police arrest man accused of selling 'dangerous' narcotics

The Starke Police Department said Travis Marlon Desue was in possession of fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and diazepam.

STARKE, Fla. — The Starke Police Department says "dangerous" narcotics are now off the streets and a man is facing charges after a weeks-long investigation into the illegal sale of drugs.

Police arrested Travis Marlon Desue Monday on 10 felony drug-related charges, including possession, distribution, drug trafficking and other charges, according to the Bradford County jail records, after police executed a search warrant on Desue's home. Police also shared a photo of the drugs they recovered in a Facebook post.

That included 24.8 grams of fentanyl, nine hydrocodone pills, six oxycodone pills, 1.8 grams of crack cocaine, 2.2 grams of crystal methamphatamine and 15 diazepam pills, according to the post. Police also recovered $815 of suspected drug money, the Facebook post says.

Desue was booked into the Bradford County Jail, where he is being held on a $580,000 bond.