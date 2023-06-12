Jacksonville responded to stabbing, burglary in Riverside Saturday

A stabbing victim was found at John Gorrie Dog Park, just 800 feet away from where police were called to a robbery. Police do not think the incidents were related.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who had been stabbed made his way to John Gorrie Dog Park to ask for help and then collapsed Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue responded to the park, at 727 College Street, and took the man to the hospital.

Police were able to trace a blood trail on the sidewalk of College Street, down to the West side of College Street in a parking lot. At the time of the report, police were not able to determine who the victim of the stabbing was.

An incident report from JSO says a business burglary happened less than 800 feet away at 577 College Street. The incidents happened so close together that man who had called to report the burglary approached officers at the scene of the the stabbing to provide information about the burglary suspect. However, police believe they are not related.

The incident report for the burglary specifies no assault or battery was involved.

There were several witnesses who saw the burglary. A woman told police a man jumped the fence surrounding the business and tried to steal her bags. She asked the suspect not to take her things and he dropped the bags and ran away -- she said he grabbed a ladder and "jumped the gate."

Witnesses who work at Forever Vets nearby said the man tried to get into an employee's car and then entered the building, asking "for a dog for protection and then asked the workers to hide him."

When asked to leave, the suspect left walking north on College Street toward Post Street.