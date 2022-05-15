Stabbing that left victim with 'life-threatening injuries' happened on same street as murder of UNF employee

It's unknown at this time if the incident took place at the same house or if the two crimes are related.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police were alerted to a stabbing at the 11400 block of VC Johnson Road that left a woman with life-threatening injuries at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday night. She was taken to the hospital after police arrived on scene.

The caller told police there had been a "disturbance" and someone had been injured.

There is no suspect information at this time but there are witnesses, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Department said. They are currently investigating and conducting interviews.

The incident took place on the same street as a murder at the center of a trial where the man charged could face the death penalty. It's the street the victim lived on -- and the man charged in his murder.

The victim, Joe Brenton, lived in the 11700 block of VC Johnson Rd., and the man accused of planning his murder lived at 12400 block of VC Johnson Rd.

Jecorian McCray has been charged in the 2016 murder of Brenton, who was gunned down in the doorway of his home on VC Johnson Road, First Coast News reported.

McCray was found guilty of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with a witness. His sentencing trial begins Monday.

McCray was in jail when he allegedly ordered his stepbrother Dakarai Maxwell who was 17 at the time, to kill Brenton. Maxwell is awaiting trial.

On the day he was killed, Brenton was set to testify against McCray in a burglary trial.