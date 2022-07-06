Double stabbing reported on State Street West in Jacksonville; victims knew each other, police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported two stabbing victims were found Tuesday morning; they believe the incidents to be related.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported a double stabbing Tuesday morning at a boarding house at the 1400 block of State Street West.

At 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed, Sgt. Highfield with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

While the officers were on scene, they were called to a report of another stabbing victim at nearby Barnett Street.

Both victims had stab wounds to their necks, Highfield said, but the in juries were non-life-threatening.