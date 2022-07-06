Double stabbing reported on State Street West in Jacksonville; victims knew each other, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported a double stabbing Tuesday morning at a boarding house at the 1400 block of State Street West.
At 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed, Sgt. Highfield with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
While the officers were on scene, they were called to a report of another stabbing victim at nearby Barnett Street.
Both victims had stab wounds to their necks, Highfield said, but the in juries were non-life-threatening.
Officers believe the two victims know each other and that the incidents related, but the nature of the relationship is unknown.