A man died Sunday after being stabbed in a Southside parking lot, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred in the parking lot located in the 200 block of St. Johns Bluff Road North, police said. At the scene, police found a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound. That man was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died during surgery, according to police.

A person of interest was located by police and is being interviewed by detectives, police said. Witnesses are being questioned and police are reviewing surveillance video. At this time detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.