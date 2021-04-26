Student in hospital after stabbing at Brunswick High School

The Glynn County School District said an investigation is underway at Brunswick High School, where a student was stabbed during a fight with another student.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A school stabbing incident in Brunswick Monday left one student in the hospital and another in police custody.

The Glynn County School District said an investigation is underway at Brunswick High School, where a student was stabbed during a fight with another student in the school's courtyard.

The victim was airlifted to a Jacksonville hospital to be treated for injuries, the district said in a release, but is responsive.

The student accused of stabbing the victim has been taken into custody and is now facing school and criminal charges, according to the release.

No other students of staff members were harmed in the stabbing, the release says. A Code Blue was called due to the emergency situation with the victim, but it has since been lifted.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.