A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Palatka, causing four Putnam County schools to be placed on lockdown as a precaution.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office put James A. Long Elementary School, William D. Moseley Elementary School, Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Middle School and Palatka High School on a precautionary lockdown as authorities responded to a stabbing incident at 18th Street and Washington Street.
Deputies told First Coast News that the schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution due to the location of the incident and that there wasn't a threat to students or the schools.
The suspect, identified as James Young III, reportedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, the Palatka Police Department said. She was taken to the Orange Park Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Right now, Young is barricaded inside of the home.
Young had a warrant for his arrest for aggravated battery with no bond.
No other information was released at this time.