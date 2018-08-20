A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Palatka, causing four Putnam County schools to be placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office put James A. Long Elementary School, William D. Moseley Elementary School, Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Middle School and Palatka High School on a precautionary lockdown as authorities responded to a stabbing incident at 18th Street and Washington Street.

BREAKING NEWS - Deputies are currently trying to talk a suspect in an early stabbing case under investigation by Palatka Police Department in the area of East Lake Street. As a precaution we have locked down 4 schools — Putnam County SO (@PutnamCountySO) August 20, 2018

Deputies told First Coast News that the schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution due to the location of the incident and that there wasn't a threat to students or the schools.

On lockdown - James A Long, Moseley Elementary, Jenkins Middle School and Palatka High School. This is a modified lockdown and there is no anticipated threat to the schools. — Putnam County SO (@PutnamCountySO) August 20, 2018

The suspect, identified as James Young III, reportedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, the Palatka Police Department said. She was taken to the Orange Park Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, Young is barricaded inside of the home.

Col. Wells talks to family of a suspect in a @PalatkaPolice stabbing incident. The suspect was found at a Bay Street residence and is refusing to exit the home. We continue to talk to the suspect and are working on “his time table” to have him leave the home peacefully. pic.twitter.com/XwEyLtQBxq — Putnam County SO (@PutnamCountySO) August 20, 2018

Young had a warrant for his arrest for aggravated battery with no bond.

No other information was released at this time.

