ST. SIMONS, Ga. — A St. Simons attorney who was wanted on charges including kidnapping and battery turned himself Wednesday evening, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Billy "Reid" Zeh had several warrants for his arrest in relation to family violence. The charges included:

Two counts of aggravated assault

One county of robbery

One count of battery

One count of kidnapping

Zeh turned himself in at the Glynn County Detention Center at 7:10 p.m., police said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the case, call the Glynn County Police Investigations Division at 912-554-7802. You can also call the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.