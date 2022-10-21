St. Johns County elementary school student brings fentanyl to campus, deputies say

South Woods Elementary Principal Angie Rodgers said that the district took appropriate actions to clean the areas the student had occupied.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — (The video above is not related to this report)

An elementary school student in St. Johns County unknowingly brought a substance to campus Thursday that later tested positive for fentanyl, according to the school district.

In a message to families, South Woods Elementary Principal Angie Rodgers said that the district took appropriate actions to clean the areas the student had occupied.

At this time, it's unclear how or why the substance was brought to the school.

Full message to parents:

South Wood Families,

It came to our attention today that a student unknowingly brought an unidentified substance on campus yesterday. Out of an abundance of caution, the St., Johns Sheriff's Office performed a test that came back positive for presumptive fentanyl.

In collaboration with SJSO, St. Johns Fire and Rescue, and St, Johns County School District, we took the appropriate actions to clean the areas the student had occupied. SJSO will continue its investigation into this matter.

Your student's safety is our top priority, and we assure you that we will continue to collaborate with all concerned agencies.

Angie Rodgers