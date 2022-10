The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945.

Officials are also searching for the man suspected in the car jacking, pictured above.

If you have any information, please call the St. John's County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.