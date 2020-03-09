St. Johns deputies seeking surveillance video, witnesses after Flagler Estates home ransacked

SJSO said around 4 p.m. and 4:40 p.m., two people broke into a home and caused about $20,000 to $25,000 in damage.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who ransacked a home within the Flagler Estates Wednesday afternoon.

SJSO said around 4 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 2, two people broke into a home and caused about $20,000 to $25,000 in damage. They reportedly did not steal anything.

After the damage was done, the two, who appeared to be juveniles, took off on bicycles traveling east on Cedar Ford Boulevard, a witness told deputies.