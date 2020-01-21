The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who reportedly followed a mother and her 2-year-old daughter around a Publix in Fruit Cove last week.

David Wayne Schroeder, 63, was reportedly caught on camera following the woman and her daughter at the Publix located on State Road 13 around 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 15, deputies say. When she entered the check-out line, Schroeder reportedly went outside and waited for her to exit the store. When she left the store, he then followed her to her car, but the woman was able to lose him, ran back into the store and notified employees, according to deputies.

When interviewed by deputies, Schroeder told them he thought the woman looked good and followed her, according to the arrest report. He said he considered himself a sexual predator or offender and stated he has a sex problem and needs help, the report continues.

Schroeder even told deputies he stared at a "pretty girl" in Panera Bread and followed her around the day he was detained, the arrest report states.

Schroeder was arrested and charged with stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He reportedly has an extensive arrest history, which First Coast News requested.