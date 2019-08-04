A 37-year-old man was charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm after another man was found shot to death in a vehicle in St. Augustine last December.

Vermount James Anderson, 37, reportedly shot Everett Thompson, 39, Dec. 22, 2018 after he met him on Pao Boy Farms Road just off of County Road 214, the police report states.

Deputies say Anderson owed Thompson thousands of dollars and Thompson drove to St. Augustine to collect the money.

Anderson produced a handgun sometime during their interaction, pointed it through the open driver side window and shot at Thompson, striking him in the head and caused his death, the police report states.

Anderson denied meeting with Thompson the day he died.

Anderson was denied bond.