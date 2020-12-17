Do you recognize this shoe? St. Johns deputies release photos to help identify reported thieves

The women reportedly got into a 2005 grey Mazda and left the Durbin Park area.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office released multiple photos on Thursday of two women who were reportedly involved in a retail theft last week.

One of the photos includes an interestingly colored shoe, perhaps recognizable to someone in the community..

SJSO says the crime happened at a business near Durbin Pavilion Drive. Deputies say the two women walked into the store, placed several items in their carts and walked out without stopping to pay for the items totaling over $800.00.

The women reportedly got into a 2005 grey Mazda and left the area.

SJSO did not release what items the two women reportedly stole or on what day the alleged crime took place.

If you know who either of these suspects is, or have any information related to the incident, you are asked to notify Deputy Patrick Angst at Pangst@sjso.org.

PHOTOS:

It’s estimated that almost half of all retail theft occurs in winter, and 81 percent of that is specifically during the holiday period, reports SecurityTags.org.

