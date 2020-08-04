The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person in connection with a vehicle burglary and fraudulent credit card use in St Augustine.

The incident occurred at the Moses Creek Trailhead located along SR 206, according to deputies, when the victim was notified of fraudulent charges on his credit card.

Upon reviewing security footage, the suspect was seen using the victim's stolen credit cards at two area retail stores in St. Augustine.

In all, the suspect purchased over $3,000 in merchandise with the victim's credit cards.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Detective Kroul at SJSO at jkroul@sjso.org

