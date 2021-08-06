St. Johns deputies find, arrest wanted fugitive in Taco Bell parking lot

The man was identified as Dominic Moore, 27, who was wanted out of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a wanted fugitive out of Jacksonville Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say they received a request for assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in apprehending the man. A tip was received that the suspect was seen in the area of SR-16 and I-95.

SJSO says area patrol units say they went to work and found the suspect in the Taco Bell parking lot. Once the suspect was positively identified, members of SWAT approached the vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

The man was identified as Dominic Moore, 27, who is now facing the following charges:

Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding LEO

Possession of cocaine,

Possession of controlled substances

Resisting LEO

Trafficking of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

WANTED FUGITIVE ARREST: Yesterday afternoon we received a request for assistance from the Florida Department of Law... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 6, 2021