Khadajia Rodriguez, 20, was arrested after she was found to be driving without a license in St. Johns County. She was pulled over because her brake lights were out.

When she was taken into jail a cavity search was performed and Rodriguez was found to have crack cocaine and methamphetamine in her anal cavity.

She has been charged with two counts of possession of cocaine (crack), four counts of possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and introduce into detention facility.

