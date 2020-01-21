ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St John's County Sheriff's Office has filed a lawsuit against its former finance director who is facing felony fraud charges.

Former sheriff's office finance director Raye Brutnell is facing fraud charges following accusations that she embezzled more than $700,000 from the sheriff's office. In the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday, Jan. 15, the sheriff's office says it is looking for complete restitution for the money it says Brutnell took by writing checks to bogus vendors.

Brutnell has pleaded not guilty, and her trial is set to begin in the summer.

Brutnell was arrested back in November 2018, on multiple counts forging bank checks, grand theft and fraud. The investigation began when two of her subordinates in the financial department noticed checks made out to bogus vendors. The sheriff's office said Brutnell wrote checks to names she made up and deposited more than $700,000 into her own accounts.

