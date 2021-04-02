St. Johns County Sheriff's Office seeking more information in death investigation of Brianna Gibson

The last known location of the couple was at the Circle K on Old St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help as deputies continue to investigate the death of 24-year-old Brianna Gibson after her body was discovered along A1A North Sunday morning.

Detectives are now seeking additional information from anyone who may have seen Gibson and her boyfriend after 12:52 a.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, the couple left Gibson's Middleburg home at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, and were next seen at 10:40 p.m. at the Publix on Blanding Boulevard.

The next sighting of the couple occurred at 12:52 a.m., at Shore Liquors, also along Blanding Boulevard, detectives said.

The last known location of the couple was at the Circle K on Old St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville before Gibson was found dead at 4:30 a.m. in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Detectives said the couple was traveling in Gibson's white Hummer SUV.

Gibson's boyfriend is pictured below.

Authorities also believe the two may have stopped to get food or drinks between the Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra locations along A1A North.

SJSO said they are not releasing the boyfriend’s name, and no suspects have been identified in this case at this time.

If you may have seen Gibson and/or her boyfriend at any location after 12:52 a.m. Sunday, you are asked to contact Detective Aaron Holland at (904) 209-3538 or by email at aholland@sjso.org.