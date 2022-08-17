Police: Former St. Johns County assistant coach arrested after admitting to sex with minors

The man admitted to sexual acts with a minor in text messages exchanged with one of his victims -- while police were watching.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man who worked as an assistant sports coach with St. Johns County was arrested last week on sexual battery charges, arrest records show.

The acts Tylar Frederick Sydow Reagan is accused of took place from 2016 to 2019, but in March 2022, he texted one of his alleged victims and admitted to having sexual acts with two minor females who attended St. Johns County Schools, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

What he didn't know was that the conversation was being watched. Deputies said the alleged victim was under law enforcement guidance.

Four days later, Reagan confessed to the same crimes during an interview with police, an affidavit shows.

One of the victims met Reagan in 2017 through her school's weightlifting program, records show. She was 15 at the time.

Reagan allegedly sent her sexual messages through texts, Snapchat and Instagram.

In June 2017, police say Reagan and the 15-year-old victim had sexual intercourse on a school campus multiple times. The victim told police she had around 30 sexual encounters with Reagan, which ended in 2019.

The other alleged victim met Reagan in 2016 and she was 17 at the time. She was a member of the weightlifting and track & field teams, police records show.

Reagan allegedly sent her explicit photographs and videos, and began having sexual intercourse with her in 2017, also on school property. The victim estimated this happened six different times.