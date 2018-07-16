The St. Johns County School Board plumber has been arrested and charged with forcible child molesting/fondling of a victim under 12.

Zachary Bass, 34, allegedly had been inappropriately touching a child younger than 12 years old for a year or more, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report.

The report states that the mother of the victim went to tuck the victim in and she began to cry. At that time she told the mother that two weeks prior Bass had allegedly touched her inappropriately and that it had been happening for some time.

Court records show Bass charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a bond of $50,000 each.

Spokesperson Christina Langston with St. Johns County Schools told First Coast News that Bass has been suspended with pay.

