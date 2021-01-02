St. Johns County investigators trying to determine how 24-year-old woman found on A1A died

Brianna Jane Gibson Middleburg, 24, of Middleburg, was found early Sunday morning along A1A North.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 24-year-old Middleburg woman.

According to the sheriff's office, St. Johns County deputies, along with troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol, responded to what was believed to be a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning along A1A North.

Investigators later determined the victim was 24-year-old Brianna Jane Gibson of Middleburg.

After an initial investigation into the site, the sheriff's office's Major Crimes Unit took over the case for further investigation. Investigators had to travel outside the sheriff's office's jurisdiction to learn more about the victim.

Detectives later discovered Gibson and her boyfriend, who was not identified, left Gibson's home Saturday evening and had not been seen since by the family, nor had their vehicle been found by authorities.

Investigators found the Gibson's vehicle in an apartment complex after an aerial search of several areas. The sheriff's office said the vehicle was "some distance away" from the boyfriend's residence. The sheriff's office seized the vehicle and then began a search for the boyfriend.

According to the sheriff's office, the family of the boyfriend called the Clay County Sheriff's Office and said he wanted to turn himself into authorities in regards to an outstanding warrant, which was unrelated to the investigation into Gibson's death.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Investigators have since interviewed the boyfriend, who is cooperating and gave his account of the nights events to detectives.