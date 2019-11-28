ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The holidays are here and so are the scams.

"We do see an uptick in financial crimes around the holidays," Commander Chuck Mulligan with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

In St. Johns County, seniors have recently reported scammers targeted them and got away with thousands.

The 72-year-old woman received an email from a company she thought was real. Unsure of what it was, she dialed a number in the email. She was told in order to stop having her account charged, she could pay a smaller amount in gift cards. She did... and was out $8,000.

Another senior in St. Johns County lost $14,000.

"People need to be very, very careful," Becky Yanni said.

Yanni runs the St. Johns County Council on Aging and works to educate the seniors in her program.

One important tidbit that she shares is "legitimate companies do not get paid in gift cards."

"People just need to be wary of anyone who calls them on the phone telling them they need to pay," Yanni said. "Don't give out your info over the phone."

Mulligan said, older and younger people fall victim to scams, but seniors are more vulnerable to them.

"Our senior citizens grew up to be polite and more trusting," he said.

"They have a tendency to take people at their word," Yanni said. "They also have not grown up with such fast-paced technology."

So some seniors may miss information about the latest scams or how to not fall for one.

"A lot of these folks aren't on social media platforms," Mulligan said.

The Council on Aging has programs to inform seniors, and the sheriff's office says you can help the seniors you love too.

"If you know someone who's a senior, go next door, call them on the phone and have a discussion," Mulligan said.