St. Johns County murder trial goes back to court Monday after defendant withdraws plea

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A high profile case out of St. Johns County will enter the courtroom this week.

Anfernee Wilson is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the October 2020 deaths of Kyle Stein and Sydnie Rounsville.

That was almost three years ago now, but this case may finally see a resolution this week with jury selection tomorrow.

Rounsville's mother told First Coast News, "I don’t want people to forget what happened to my child."

October 6th, 2020 was an unforgettable night for people living at Florida Club in St. Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrested Wilson after they found him in a retention pond nearby.

The Florida State Attorney's Office says Wilson shot and killed Kile Stein and Sydnie Rounsville that night.

The attorney's office said in a statement the shooting was the result of a marijuana deal gone wrong.

In October 2022, Wilson initially pled guilty to two counts of second degree murder, which called for 45 years to life.

However, before he was sentenced, Wilson asked to withdraw his plea.

He wrote a letter to the judge, stating in part "I feel like I was forced to take the plea," and "I don't think he wanted to fight for me" when referring to his lawyer.

Wilson told the judge "Taking 45 (is) basically giving my life away."

Wilson's lawyer withdrew from the case and the judge agreed to Wilson's request.