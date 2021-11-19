St. Johns County man sentenced to life in prison for murder of his own cousin

Vermount Anderson produced a handgun sometime during their interaction, pointed it through the open driver side window and shot.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After a four-day trial, a St. Johns County jury delivered a guilty verdict against Vermount Anderson for first degree murder.

Anderson was on trial for the December 2018 killing of his own cousin, Everett Thompson.

The State Attorney's office says following the verdict being rendered, Anderson was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in the Florida State Prison.

Evidence showed Anderson Jr. met with the victim, Everett Thompson, on Poa Boy Farms Road on Dec. 22, 2018, the State Attorney's Office says.

St. Johns County deputies say Anderson owed Thompson thousands of dollars, and Thompson drove to St. Augustine to collect the money.

Anderson produced a handgun sometime during their interaction, pointed it through the open driver side window and shot at Thompson, striking him in the head and caused his death, the police report states.