St. John's County man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend 14 times, will do life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story on Oct. 19, 2020 about the indictment of Derrek Wayne Perkins.

The St. John's County man charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend 14 times last year until she died pled guilty Friday morning to five charges.

Derrek Wayne Perkins was subsequently sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

He pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder, one count of burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery with a weapon, one count of aggravated stalking with a weapon, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of petit theft.

According to deputies, on the evening of Oct.13, 2020, Perkins was waiting for his ex-girlfriend to arrive at her residence and upon her arrival, repeatedly stabbed her until she died on her porch.

Her friend and co-worker was present during the vicious attack.

Perkins was arrested less than an hour after the call came on State Road 207 and Morrison Road. The arrest report said Perkins had droplets of blood on his leg at the time of his arrest.

Deputies say Perkins and the victim had a prior domestic relationship that she was no longer interested in continuing.