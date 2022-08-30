St. Johns County man gets 28 years for shooting girlfriend in face

The State Attorney's Office says Williams, who was 17 at the time, went to his girlfriend’s house for dinner. He ended up shooting her in the face, officials say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During a hearing Tuesday, defendant Da’Shaud Williams pled guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

Williams was sentenced to 28 years in Florida State Prison followed by five years of probation, the release says. He was sentenced under the 10-20-Life mandatory minimum statute and will serve 25 years day for day.

In October 2020, the State Attorney's Office says Williams, who was 17 at the time, went to his girlfriend’s house for dinner.

The couple, who had dated for six months, argued during the evening when Williams said he would be going out with a friend later, according to an arrest report.

At some point, the victim reportedly threatened to throw hot grease on the defendant.

In response, officials say Williams pushed his girlfriend back, pulled out a gun and shot her in the face.

It was later discovered that the gun he used was reported stolen, officials say.

The State Attorney's Office says Williams also dug it up from a place he had buried it earlier in the week before coming over to the victim’s house.

Deputies reportedly found Williams shortly after the crime on South Woodlawn Street.