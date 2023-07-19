St. Johns County man arrested on multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse material

Joshua Gumlia, 49, faces four felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and is facing multiple charges for possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The SJCSO 'Internet Crimes Against Children' detectives took Joshua Gumlia into custody after an investigation revealed he allegedly is in possession of child sexual abuse material.

On April 28, a cyber tip was generated by the National Center for Missing Exploited Children in which accused Gumlia of being in possession of 12 photos of fully nude underage girls, according to the arrest warrant.

On June 28, Gumlia turned over his iPhone and iPad, provided the passwords to the devices and signed an agency consent to search electric device form. During an interview on the same day, Gumlia told police that he works with junior golfers. A day later, the warrant shows digital forensic detectives executing a search warrant in downloading material off of Gumlia's devices.

On July 3, a separate digital forensic download on Gumlia's devices show 16 recent searches revealing sexual abuse relating to child exploitation. On Monday, four images of fully nude underage girls were found on Gumlia's devices.

Gumlia faces four counts of child sexual abuse material and is being held on a $40,000 bond.