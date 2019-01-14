ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man was arrested Friday after deputies said he posted an explicit photo of his ex-girlfriend to social media without her consent.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) said Daniel David Driggers, 43, called the victim over 80 times before she blocked his calls. Shortly after he was blocked, deputies said Driggers posted a photo of his ex-girlfriend and naked a naked man to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The victim was reportedly unconscious at the time the photo was taken, according to SJCSO.

The victim and the suspect reportedly dated for 10 months, during which the victim said there were numerous incidents of domestic violence, including choking and threats with a weapon.

Drigger's next court appearance is pending.