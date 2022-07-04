St. Johns County teen has serious injuries after being shot with pellet gun, police say

The St. Johns County police said the teenager was airlifted to a local hospital.

A teenager has "life-threatening" injuries after being shot by a pellet gun, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The incident was in the Flagler Estates area.

Police did not say where in St. Johns County the incident took place or give any identifying information about the victim.

The SJCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.