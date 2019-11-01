A St. Johns County Deputy Sheriff was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation Friday after a victim told police he molested her over the course of six years.

Deputies said the victim came forward Thursday night and said Deputy Sheriff Jeffery Lewis Cook, 51, had inappropriately touched her for years while she was still a juvenile.

Cook, a 17-year veteran, was arrested after he and the victim were interviewed separately by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Special Victims Unit.

The suspect has since been terminated from the force, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

“I am both angry and saddened by these events, and while this incident involves one individual, it is not reflective of our agency or this honorable profession,” said St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar. “As we have in the past, we will continue to police ourselves, and hold our people accountable, to ensure we maintain the highest standards of our profession.”

The Sheriff's Office said there are no indications that there are in any other victims but said anyone with more information on the case can contact Detective Sergeant George Harrigan at 904-209-2443.